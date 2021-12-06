A former WNBA player and four-time Australian Olympian, Brondello led the Mercury to the 2014 WNBA title and to the finals last season, where they lost 3-1 to the Chicago Fire.
Brondello was the 2014 WNBA coach of the year and served as the team’s vice president of player personnel. The Mercury went 150-108 under Brondello.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity and time I have had with the Phoenix Mercury, and would like to thank Robert Sarver and Jim Pitman, my staff and players I have worked with through the years,” Brondello said in a statement. “Thank you also to the X-Factor for your support and making the atmosphere at our games so memorable.”