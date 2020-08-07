Just before the break, Taurasi made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to steal some of Chicago’s momentum, and the Mercury (4-2) led 55-49. In the third, following Courtney Vandersloot’s 3 to bring the Sky within 60-59, Taurasi hit a pair of 3s within under a minute to again blunt Chicago.
Skylar Diggins-Smith and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added scored 17 apiece in the win.
Vandersloot led the Sky (4-2) with 21 points, Kahleah Copper 18 and Allie Quigley 13.
It was a chippy game with Chicago coach James Wade getting ejected with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter after arguing with the officials.
