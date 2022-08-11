Mercury's Diggins-Smith to miss final 2 games of the season

Placeholder while article actions load

Diggins-Smith leads the Mercury with 19.7 points and 5.5 assists per game as they try to secure one of the final two WNBA playoff spots.

Diggins-Smith has missed the past two games and the team announced Thursday she would not play against Dallas and Chicago this week.

Phoenix lost former league MVP Diana Taurasi for the rest of the season to a quad strain last week and has played all year without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained on drug charges in Russia since February.