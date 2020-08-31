Hartley was averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists in her first season with the Mercury after signing as a free agent. She’s in her seventh season overall after graduating from UConn.
The Mercury were able to win Friday after Hartley went down and also on Sunday without Hartley, beating the Minnesota Lynx while only having eight players suit up.
Brittney Griner left the bubble a few weeks ago, Nia Coffey is out with a hand injury and Jessica Breland has missed the year after getting a medical exemption.
The Mercury (9-7) face the Aces on Tuesday night. Phoenix is currently in sixth place in the standings.
