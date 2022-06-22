Minnesota snaps 5-game losing streak with win over Mercury

Placeholder while article actions load

Minnesota, which won in Phoenix for the 10th straight time, went on a 20-8 run, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Bridget Carleton, to take a 70-61 lead.

PHOENIX — Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Moriah Jefferson had 12 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-71 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Natalie Achonwa also scored 12 points, 10 coming in the first half, for Minnesota (4-13). Jessica Shepard grabbed 13 rebounds.

Tina Charles grabbed seven rebounds to eclipse 3,500 in her career. Charles is the only player in WNBA history with at least 6,850 points and 3,500 rebounds.