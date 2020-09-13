Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen refused to let the defending champions go home Sunday, leading the Mystics to an 85-78 victory over the Atlanta Dream in Bradenton, Fla., to clinch the final spot in the WNBA playoffs. A loss would have sent the Dallas Wings to the postseason instead after they won earlier in the day.

The eighth-seeded Mystics (9-13), who have won four straight, will face the No. 5 seed Phoenix Mercury (13-9) in a single-elimination showdown Tuesday at 9 p.m.

“The work we’ve done the last few weeks when most teams would have quit has paid off,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “It’s a great, great testament to how they’ve hung in. It’s just a wonderful feeling anytime you win. But to do it how we’ve done to get in, it’s a great feeling.”

The Mystics have now reached the playoffs four years in a row and in seven of the past eight seasons. Washington reached the WNBA Finals the past two seasons, winning the title in 2019, but simply reaching the postseason in 2020 is an accomplishment. The season was shortened to 22 games because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with every game being played at IMG Academy. The Mystics played the entire year without reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, former MVP Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders for health and personal reasons. Aerial Powers left the bubble with a hamstring injury after she was leading the league in scoring. A 3-0 start to the season was quickly forgotten when the Mystics dropped their next seven.

But Washington was still technically in the playoff hunt as the calendar flipped to September, and its 5-1 closing stretch was good enough to extend the season at least one more game.

“I’m just so proud of the team, the way they fought the past few weeks and the past few games,” forward Emma Meesseman said. “We found our identity, so to have this as a result it’s just amazing that we were able to fight for something and have a goal that we were able to reach.”

The Mystics got out to a slow start Sunday and looked tired initially after winning Saturday afternoon just to stay in the hunt. Atlanta’s Chennedy Carter was a one-woman show for much of the first half on her way to finishing the game with 26 points, and she helped the Dream build an early seven-point lead. That’s when the Mystics found some energy on the defensive end, and they closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run to take a 27-22 lead.

Washington led 44-43 at halftime, and the score remained close heading into the fourth quarter. Every time the Dream seemed on the verge of taking over, Atkins stepped up and kept the Mystics in it. Atlanta cut Washington’s lead to 73-71 with under five minutes remaining, but the duo of Hines-Allen and Atkins powered a 12-5 run that put the game away.

“I wanted to win the game, and I knew normally when the starters come out aggressive we feed off of each other,” Atkins said. “It was important that we gave each other that energy to feed off of.”

Atkins had a team-high 26 points for the Mystics, and Hines-Allen finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Meesseman added 14 points and seven assists, and Kiara Leslie matched a career high with 11 points.

Betnijah Laney finished with 27 points to lead the Dream after Carter fouled out.

The Mystics lost back-to-back games against the Mercury in late August, falling, 88-87, on Aug. 23 and, 94-72, on Aug. 28. Phoenix is without star big Brittney Griner but still has a stacked roster featuring Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Bria Hartley. The Mercury won seven of eight before dropping its regular season finale Friday against the Seattle Storm.