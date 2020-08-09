Thibault didn’t get the proof he was looking for Sunday night, when the Mystics dropped their fourth straight, this one a 91-84 loss to the Indiana Fever. The loss in the WNBA’s bubble in Bradenton, Fla., ended their 11-game winning streak against the Fever.

“It’s been a struggle, obviously,” Mystics point guard Leilani Mitchell said. “Nobody likes to fail, and now we’ve lost all these games in a row. It’s a mental battle. We just need to remind ourselves that we have done it before and we can get ourselves out of this hole if we pay attention to the little things, bring the energy and stay focused.”

The Mystics (3-4) were without starting wing Aerial Powers and her 16.3 points per game after she landed on her right hip after a hard foul Friday against the Liberty. She had an MRI exam, and Thibault said she could miss the rest of the week. Kiara Leslie started in her place on a team that had only 10 players available even before Powers went down and that lost its scoring touch in the previous three games.

The offense clearly missed Powers on Sunday as the Fever jumped to a 52-39 halftime lead. The Mystics shot just 34.3 percent in the first half en route to shooting 37.7 percent on the night. They couldn’t get out in transition, had no fast-break points in the first half and struggled to connect on easy attempts.

Emma Meesseman was the lone bright spot early and stayed hot for the third straight game, knocking down her first six shots. She had 17 of her 19 points in the first half, a single-half high this season. Others struggled to find the basket, however, and the crisp ball movement that has been a staple of Mystics basketball remained absent.

“I can’t explain the missing shots,” Thibault said. “I don’t know if it’s fatigue. I don’t know if it’s rushing stuff. I didn’t have a concern tonight about the mental energy.”

After halftime, Meesseman was shut out until there was under a minute to play. Tianna Hawkins added a much-needed 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, and Mitchell had 14 points and five assists to help keep the Mystics competitive.

“Emma had such a great first half,” Thibault said. “Between her teammates and her, I don’t know why we can’t just do a better job of getting her the ball. But she needs to be aggressive about it, too, so it’s a little bit of everything.”

Things weren’t any better on the defensive end. The Fever (3-4) shot 50 percent from the field, including 47.1 percent from three-point range.

Kelsey Mitchell carved up the Mystics for 29 points, including four three-pointers. Teaira ­McCowan posted 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Julie Allemand finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Fever closed the second quarter on an 18-4 run highlighted by a Kelsey Mitchell pull-up three-pointer followed by her fast-break layup. A reverse layup by Candice Dupree put Indiana up by 15. The Mystics made a late push in the fourth quarter and got as close as four points, but a baby hook by McCowan and consecutive baskets from Tiffany Mitchell all but put the game away.

“This game has highs and lows, and this is just a low moment right now,” Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen said. “We’re just waiting to get our groove back.”