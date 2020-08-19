Ariel Atkins added 13 points, Emma Meesseman had 12 points and 10 assists, and Leilani Mitchell also scored 12 points for Washington (4-7).
Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams each scored 30-plus points to lead Atlanta (2-10), which has lost nine straight games.
LYNX 91, WINGS 84
Rookie Crystal Dangerfield scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Napheesa Collier added 18 points and the Lynx beat the Wings.
Dangerfield also had six assists to become the fourth Lynx rookie with 20-plus points and at least five assists in a game, joining Collier, Tonya Edwards and Betty Lennox. Collier made all three of her 3-point attempts as Minnesota went 14 of 23 from distance.
Damiris Dantas and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan each scored 10 points for Minnesota (5-7).
Allisha Gray also made five 3-pointers for Dallas (4-8) and finished with 22 points.
