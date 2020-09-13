Washington secured a spot in the post season having won five of its last six games following a stretch where it had lost 11 of 12.
Myisha Hines-Allen added 16 points with 10 rebounds, Emma Meesseman scored 14 with seven assists and Kiara Leslie scored 11 for the Mystics.
Betnijah Laney scored 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting for the Dream (7-15). Rookie Chennedy Carter scored 26 points before fouling out in the game’s final minute.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.