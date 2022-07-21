Mystics hand Liberty 5th straight loss

WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat New York 78-69 on Thursday to extend the Liberty’s losing streak to five games.
Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points and Clark finished with three points for Washington (17-11). The Mystics have a week off before playing at Dallas on July 28.
Natasha Howard had 17 points and 10 rebounds for New York (9-17). Ionescu scored 15 points and Marine Johannes added 12. The Liberty were playing their third consecutive day game.
Washington scored 12 unanswered points late in the first half until Ionescu completed a three-point play with 3.5 seconds left to pull New York within 40-37 at the break. The Mystics added a 18-6 run in the third quarter and led 61-48 early in the fourth quarter until New York scored 10 straight to get back in it.
New York scored the first 10 points of the game and also led 15-2.
