Mystics make 15 3-pointers in 92-74 victory over Dream

WASHINGTON — Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half, while Atlanta was just 3 of 11.