Officials took a second look at Peddy’s three-pointer, but it clearly left her hands before the game clock turned to triple zeros.

“Tough way to end the season,” Mystics Coach/GM Mike Thibault said. “One of the tougher losses I’ve had since I’ve been in Washington just because I feel so bad for these players for how hard we worked.

“I’m proud of what they did. … Fought hard to get to this spot and have a chance to advance, something a lot of people didn’t think we could do. A lot of people thought we were going to get killed tonight. For three quarters of the game we were in control, then all of a sudden we weren’t.”

The No. 8 seed Mystics, the defending WNBA champions, looked poised for a first-round upset, executing on offense and defense. They entered the fourth quarter with a 70-59 lead behind strong play from Leilani Mitchell (25 points) and Emma Meesseman (18).

But the Mercury’s high-scoring backcourt of Diana Taurasi and Diggins-Smith was just getting warmed up. Taurasi finished with 23 points and six assists, while Diggins Smith added 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Peddy and Kia Vaughn added 12 apiece for No. 5 seed Phoenix, which advances to play No. 4 seed Minnesota (14-8).

The Mystics, playing without four players expected to have key roles before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, finish the bubble campaign 9-14 including the playoff loss.

“It’s so hard,” Meesseman said. “We had a great run at the end of the season. … It’s just hard. Sometimes during the season we were thinking, ‘Ok, we’re not going to make the playoffs.’ Then you get to this point where you can actually go to the next round, we were feeling it during the game that we deserved to go to the next round. And then it ends in this way. It’s going to be a game that sticks with us for a long time. This feeling, it’s not what you want.”

The final minute packed a punch, even if the final blow landed in the Mystics’ gut. Mitchell hit a three-pointer with 57.1 seconds left to pull the Mystics within 82-81. Meesseman then stepped in front of a pass from Diggins-Smith and converted a fast break layup to give Washington an 83-82 lead with 38.8 seconds remaining.

The score stayed there until Kiara Leslie collected a crucial rebound for Washington with under 10 seconds left and found Mitchell, who was fouled by Peddy.

Mitchell hit 1 of 2 free throws with 5.8 seconds left, leaving Phoenix enough time to draw up one final play, which eventually ended with Diggins-Smith finding Peddy in the corner. She pump-faked and let a defender fly by before rising up and knocking down the game-winner.

Peddy simply turned and put both arms in the air as the horn sounded. Even her former Mystics teammates came over to give congratulations.

The Mystics took a 46-35 lead into halftime with an offense humming along from the outset. Five players scored the first five baskets, and Mitchell’s buzzer-beating three-pointer gave Washington a 25-16 lead after the first quarter.

The high-scoring Mercury responded with a 12-3 run to start the second quarter and tie things at 28-28, but Washington closed on a 16-7 run including back-to-back triples by Mitchell to push the lead back to double figures.

Washington played most of the first half without Myisha Hines-Allen (11 points, nine rebounds) after she picked up three quick fouls. The reigning Eastern Conference player of the month and player of the week was extremely active early with five quick rebounds and was playing good defense, but the fouls forced Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault to sit her down.

The Mystics’ defense helped force the Mercury into shooting just 32 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from behind the arc. This from a team that finished the regular season in the top five in scoring and three-pointers made.

Taurasi awakened from her slumber in the third quarter with 13 points, including three three-pointers, but every time Phoenix scored, Washington seemed to have an answer.