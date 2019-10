The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 at Connecticut on Sunday.

Washington coach Mike Thibault said after the game that when Delle Donne went up for her first layup, her back “grabbed on her,” and she immediately asked to be subbed out.

The 6-foot-5 forward has dealt with illnesses and injuries throughout her career. She’s battled Lyme disease during college at Delaware and it occasionally flared during her pro career. While she was playing with Chicago, Delle Donne dealt with back issues that limited her in the Finals in 2014.

AD

AD

Last season, she helped the Mystics reach the championship round despite suffering a bone bruise in her knee in Game 2 of the semifinal series against the Atlanta Dream. She missed the third game, but returned for the final two contests to help Washington make the WNBA Finals for the first time.

Seattle swept that series last year.

This season, she missed a few games during the regular season because of knee issues and a broken nose.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD