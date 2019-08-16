MINNEAPOLIS — Ariel Atkins scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman added 17 points and the Washington Mystics clinched a playoff berth with an 86-79 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night.

The Mystics (19-7), who have the best record in the WNBA by a game over Connecticut, surged into the lead for good during a 13-4 run capped at 74-70 on LaToya Sanders’ 19-foot jumper with 3:32 left in the game.

Meesseman’s 3-pointer with 51.8 seconds left made it 80-73 and Washington made all six of its free throws from there.

Elena Delle Donne had 14 points and eight rebounds, Aerial Powers had 14 points and Natasha Cloud scored 13 for the Mystics.

Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lynx (13-13). Damiris Dantas and Danielle Robinson added 14 points each. Napheesa Collier scored 13 and Odyssey Sims 10.

