The Mystics went 26-5 with Delle Donne in the starting lineup and lead the Las Vegas Aces 1-0 in their semifinal series. Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists and shot a league-high 97.4% from the free throw line.

Delle Done became the first player in WNBA history to shoot over 50% from the field, over 40% from 3-point territory and over 90% from the free throw line.

Washington hosts Las Vegas in Game 2 on Thursday night.

