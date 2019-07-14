SEATTLE — Natasha Howard scored 14 points a day after abuse allegations were raised against her to help the Seattle Storm beat the New York Liberty 78-69 on Sunday.

The team says it is looking into allegations on social media that Howard physically threatened and abused her wife. No charges have been filed.

“We are in continued communication with the league and their investigation is now in progress,” the team said before the game in a statement confirming Howard would play.

Howard was in her regular starting forward position, and there was no noticeable backlash from the 6,733 fans. She was the first of the five starters introduced, receiving the same loud round of applause as the other four starters. She scored 10 of her points during the first 6 1/2 minutes, and was cheered on all four baskets.

On Saturday, Howard’s wife posted a minute-long, expletive-filled video on Twitter from March in which she yelled at Howard about being threatened by the Storm forward. She also posted screen shots of conversations with Howard’s agent and the team’s general manager.

Howard, the 27-year-old former Florida State player, was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in her career, being voted as a starter for the July 27 contest in Las Vegas.

Crystal Langhorne led Seattle (10-8) with 19 points, hitting a career-high four 3-pointers. Sami Whitcomb added 11 points. Kia Nurse had 19 points to lead the Liberty (7-10).

LYNX 75, MERURY 62

MINNEAPOLIS — Sylvia Fowles set a WNBA record with her 157th career double-double and Minnesota pulled away in the second half to beat Phoenix.

Fowles finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double and broke Lisa Leslie’s mark of 156 set from 1997-2009. Odyssey Sims led Minnesota (10-7) with 15 points and Napheesa Collier had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Danielle Robinson and Stephanie Talbot added 13 points apiece.

DeWanna Bonner led the Mercury (7-8) with 27 points. Diana Taurasi, who made her season debut on Friday night after recovering from offseason back surgery, did not play Sunday. She scored five points in 16 minutes Friday in a loss at Connecticut, but tweaked her back.

SPARKS 76, DREAM 71

ATLANTA — Riquna Williams scored 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Nneka Ogwumike added 17 points and 15 rebounds to help Los Angeles beat Atlanta.

Kalani Brown, the No. 7 overall pick in the April draft, tied her season high with 12 points and Chelsea Gray added 10 points and nine assists for Los Angeles (9-7). The Sparks have won five of their last six games.

Tiffany Hayes led the Dream (5-11) with 24 points, making a driving layup with a second left in regulation to force overtime. Alex Bentley scored 12 points, and Monique Billings added nine points and a career-best 16 rebounds.

SKY 89, WINGS 79

ARLINGTON, Texas — Diamond DeShields had a season-high 26 points, matching her career high with five 3-pointers, and Allie Quigley scored eight of her 12 points in the decisive third quarter in Chicago’s victory over Dallas.

Jantel Lavender had 16 points, and Courtney Vandersloot added eight points and eight assists for the Sky (9-8).

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (5-11) with 20 points, and Isabelle Harrison had 15.

SUN 76, FEVER 63

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonquel Jones had 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Connecticut beat Indiana to snap a four-game road losing streak.

Jasmine Thomas added 14 points for the Sun (11-6).

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever (6-12) with 14 points.

