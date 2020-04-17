By Associated Press April 17, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDTNEW YORK — New York Liberty select Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu with No. 1 pick in WNBA draft.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy