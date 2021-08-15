Kelsey Mitchell led WNBA-worst Indiana (4-17) with 20 points as both teams returned from the break for the Tokyo Olympics.
The Sparks went 4-11 without Ogwumike, dropping six in a row before the break. Younger sister, Chiney, remained out because of a knee injury.
Kristi Toliver returned from an eye injury that sidelined her six games. She had four points and six assists in 28 points.
Lauren Cox, the former Baylor star cut this year by Indiana after being drafted No. 3 overall last year, had three rebounds in 13 scoreless minutes for Los Angeles.
The Sparks have won 16 consecutive regular-season games at Staples Center.