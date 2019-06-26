ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale made a late go-ahead 3-pointer and finished with 23 points to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Down 13 late in the third quarter, Connecticut opened the fourth on a 15-2 run to take a 66-63 lead.

Ogunbowale, a rookie who had 25 points on Saturday night in a loss in Las Vegas, banked in a long 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining for a 72-70 lead. Neither team scored again until Allisha Gray made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Dallas a four-point lead. Jasmine Thomas answered with a corner 3, but Gray ran out the clock at the other end.

Isabelle Harrison added 13 points for Dallas (3-6).

Alyssa Thomas scored a career-high 28 points for Connecticut (9-3). Jasmine Thomas added 19 points and 11 assists.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield sat courtside wearing an orange Jonquel Jones jersey — his childhood friend from the Bahamas. Former NBA guard Jason Terry also was in attendance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.