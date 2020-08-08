The Dream (2-5) led 42-41 at halftime, and following Carter’s 3-pointer with 7:47 left in the third, Ogunbowale made a layup and a 3 and the Wings led the rest of the way.
Alisha Gray scored 12 points for the Wings and Jefferson grabbed 10 rebounds.
Betnijah Laney led Atlanta with 16 points, Elizabeth Williams scored 15 and Courtney Williams 14. The Dream missed 42 of their 71-shot attempts
