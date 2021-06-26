The game was tied 5-5 early on before Dallas scored 14 of the next 18 points to take control. Ogunbowale had 11 of those points, including starting and ending the run with 3-pointers.
Dallas led by double digits for most of the game until Ariel Atkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:03 left that got Washington within 81-74.
Ogunbowale hit two free throws 12 seconds later and the Mystics could get no closer.
Tina Charles had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington.
___
