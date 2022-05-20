Ogunbowale scores 37 to help Wings beat Mercury 94-84

PHOENIX — Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 37 points, Marina Mabrey added 13 points and a career-best 10 assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 94-84 on Thursday night.
Ogunbowale made 5 of 11 from 3-point range, hit 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and had five assists. Guard Allisha Gray had 16 points and a career-high five blocks for Dallas (3-2).
Dallas took the lead for good with three minutes left in the first quarter on a Mabrey 3.
Diamond DeShields had 22 points for the Mercury, while Tina Charles finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds and Shey Peddy scored 10 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith did not play due to a non-COVID illness.
