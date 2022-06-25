Ogwumike scores 24 to lead Sparks past Storm 85-77

SEATTLE — Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures and the Los Angeles Sparks clamped down in the fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm 85-77 on Saturday night.
Breanna Stewart had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks to pace Seattle (11-7). Ezi Magbegor scored 16 and blocked three shots before fouling out. Gabby Williams scored 11.
Stewart hit her first three 3-point attempts as the Storm jumped out to a 19-7 lead early.
Toliver scored the final four points in a 29-point second quarter and the Sparks led 49-43 at halftime.
