Mercury coach Sandy Brondello has been frustrated by the inconsistent officiating. “ Yeah, I don’t know. I mean, that’s not usually, I say nothing because I know it’s hard. I know I’m not perfect. But you know, I don’t think they’re always bad; it’s just getting a little more consistency. I don’t know. Maybe -- who knows. Keeping refereeing in our league, refereeing more games and not doing college, two different rules, I think that helps. That’s one of them. You need money for that, too,” she said. “I’m not someone to put blame on everyone else, to be quite honest. If I blame anyone, it would be myself. That’s just how I am. But yeah, officiating, some days are good, some days are not so good. It’s more about just being consistently good or bad, I don’t care.”