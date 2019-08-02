LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Candace Parker added 16 points in her return and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Las Vegas Aces 76-68 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles missed its first seven shots of the fourth quarter until Chelsea Gray’s 3-pointer gave the Sparks a 66-62 lead with 5:48 remaining. Parker, back after missing five games, sank a 3-pointer with 2:30 remaining for a 74-68 lead.

Gray added 16 points and 10 assists for Los Angeles (12-8), which has won six of seven. Chiney Ogwumike did not play after getting a tooth pulled.

Kayla McBride led Las Vegas (14-7) with 19 points. Dearica Hamby added 11 points. A’ja Wilson did not play.

Las Vegas trailed 24-15 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 30%, but the Aces opened the second on a 12-2 run to take a 27-26 lead.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. were in attendance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.