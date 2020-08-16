Courtney Williams had 15 points, Monique Billings scored 12 and Betnijah Laney added 10 for Atlanta (2-9). The Dream, playing without exciting rookie Chennedy Carter since she left in the opening minutes of a 93-82 loss to the Connecticut Sun on August 10, shot 39.7% from the field and made just 2 of 14 from 3-point range. Carter is averaging 17.0 points and shooting 42.1% from 3.
