Parker, Sky beat Sun 94-91, set franchise's win record

Alyssa Thomas made a driving layup with 4:37 left in the third quarter to give the Sun — who trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half — their first lead at 58-56 and Odyssey Sims capped a 10-0 run with a driving layup that gave Connecticut a 75-69 lead early in the fourth. Vandersloot made two 3-pointers as the Sky scored 15 of the next 19 points before DeWanna Bonner converted a four-point play and then found Thomas for a layup to make it 89-all with 43.6 seconds to go but Parker, in the post, tipped a touch-pass out to Meesseman for a wide-open 3-pointer to make it 92-89 with 28.0 seconds remaining and the Sky led the rest of the way.