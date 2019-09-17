Fortuitously for the Mystics, the lesson that Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault was trying to impart also applied to Game 1 of the semifinals Tuesday night.

The Mystics rebounded from a poor first half at Entertainment and Sports Arena and held on through a furious 16-5 run from fourth-seeded Las Vegas at the end of the game to beat the Aces, 97-95, and take a 1-0 series lead into Thursday’s matchup here.

Washington, coming off an eight-day layoff by virtue of the double bye it earned heading into the playoffs, very much looked as if it hadn’t played in more than a week — and Las Vegas took advantage early. But the Mystics regrouped on defense after halftime, which helped create the offensive rhythm that was absent in the first half, and barely held on at the end.

Emma Meesseman led the way after halftime, ending the night with a game-high 27 points — three shy of her career high — and 10 rebounds. Elena Delle Donne had 24 points after a slow start, and point guard Natasha Cloud added 12. LaToya Sanders stood out on defense and contributed nine points, five rebounds, five steals and three blocks.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 23 points. Liz Cambage had 19 but critically scored only four points after halftime, and Kayla McBride added 19. Kelsey Plum, who missed what would have been a tying jumper in transition at the buzzer, had 16.

Thibault forecast this series as a matchup in which the nuts and bolts would matter most, with rebounds and free throw attempts taking a starring role.

He was right: The Aces beat Washington on the boards 22-15 and held an 11-3 edge from the line at the end of a first half in which they looked plenty comfortable on the home court where the Mystics had won their previous 10 games. It was only once the Mystics finally started getting to the line in the second half that they found their footing on offense — Delle Donne took her first free throw attempt of the night unusually late, sinking a pair 65 seconds into the third quarter, with Ariel Atkins adding two more.

Meesseman hit a three-pointer from 25 feet to even the score at 57 early in the third quarter. Once she had a handle in the second half, she didn’t let go.

The forward from Belgium had 13 points in the third quarter to help the Mystics look more like the offensive team that dominated the league all season. Washington ended the quarter with a 76-73 margin and built on it in the fourth, using a pair of midrange jumpers from Tianna Hawkins and a layup from Meesseman to take a 10-point lead with just under eight minutes to play.

It was the first time the Mystics had a chance to breathe. Las Vegas did well to keep up with Washington’s pace early, and the teams started the series with a back-and-forth, frenetic first half that left the Mystics trailing 57-50 at halftime.

Washington looked rusty coming off its layoff, and the Aces looked every bit the hot team that beat Chicago with a last-second heave from half court to advance to the semifinals. Washington won the regular season series 2-1, winning by double digits in both victories, but Tuesday, Las Vegas was just a touch off. It shot 42 percent from the field in the first half — noticeably below the 46.9 percent it averaged during the regular season — and was worse from three.

Washington doesn’t have the size to contend with both the 6-foot-4 Wilson and the 6-8 Cambage, but Thibault started his big lineup — Meesseman, Delle Donne and Sanders alongside Cloud and Atkins — in hopes of clogging the paint. But in the first half Las Vegas won both inside, with Wilson and Cambage combining for 25 points in the first half, and out: Plum was 4 for 4 from the field and made both of her attempts from the three-point line.

