Plum scores 20, Young adds 19 as Aces beat Mercury 86-74

LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and Jackie Young added 19 as all five Las Vegas starters scored in double figures and the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 86-74 on Tuesday night.
Phoenix (2-2) led by as many as 12 points in the first half and Megan Gustafson hit a 3-pointer to give the Mercury a 36-26 lead with 8:34 left in the second quarter but Las Vegas scored 21 of the next 28 points to take a four-point lead early in the second half and the Aces never again trailed.
Tina Charles led Phoenix with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Plum, who missed her first five field-goal attempts, made two baskets in the final 60 seconds of the second quarter to pull Las Vegas within four at the break. She hit a 3 to open the third quarter and, after Wilson made two free throws, added a another short basket to make it 47-43 less than 3 minutes into the second half.
Las Vegas made 9 of 15 from the field while limiting the Mercury to 3-of-11 shooting, and outscored Phoenix 30-12, in the third quarter.
The Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi twice had to be separated after a heated exchange during a timeout late in the first half. The duo — both WNBA All-Stars last season — combined to score 18 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
Las Vegas beat the Mercury 106-88 in the season opener.
___
