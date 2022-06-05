Plum scores 32 to help Aces beat Wings 84-78

LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum tied her career high with 32 points, Chelsea Gray added 18 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 84-78 on Sunday night.

Dearica Hamby added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas, which was missing Jackie Young to an injury.

Plum hit a 3-pointer to give the Aces 75-67 lead with 56 seconds left. Allisha Gray answered with a 3 for Dallas about 5 seconds later but Plum and Gray each made four free throws from there to seal it.