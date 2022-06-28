Plum, Wilson combine for 54 points in Aces' win

Placeholder while article actions load

Dearica Hamby made her first field goal of the game with 1:16 remaining to give Las Vegas a 76-73 lead and Plum added two free throws on the their next possession for a five-point advantage.

LOS ANGELES — Kelsey Plum scored 29 points, A’ja Wilson had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-73 on Monday night.

Jackie Young added nine points and seven assists and Plum had five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (14-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Plum was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and Wilson made 8 of 9. The Aces were without starting guard Chelsea Gray, averaging 12.5 points and six assists, due to personal reasons.