Plum, Young spark Las Vegas to 100-80 romp over Phoenix

Plum sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in a 38-point third quarter to help Las Vegas (6-1) turn a two-point halftime lead into an 82-60 advantage. Dearica Hamby scored 11 of her 13 points in the pivotal period.

LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 20 and Las Vegas dominated the third quarter in a 100-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Chelsea Gray finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals as the Aces improved to 4-0 at home. Theresa Plaisance had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.