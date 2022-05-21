The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
WNBA

Plum, Young spark Las Vegas to 100-80 romp over Phoenix

By
May 21, 2022 at 5:42 p.m. EDT
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson claps with teammates before a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson claps with teammates before a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Placeholder while article actions load

LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum scored 24 points, Jackie Young added 20 and Las Vegas dominated the third quarter in a 100-80 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Plum sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 in a 38-point third quarter to help Las Vegas (6-1) turn a two-point halftime lead into an 82-60 advantage. Dearica Hamby scored 11 of her 13 points in the pivotal period.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Chelsea Gray finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals as the Aces improved to 4-0 at home. Theresa Plaisance had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Diamond DeShields topped Phoenix (2-4) with 19 points. Reserve Sophie Cunningham scored 17 and Diana Taurisi added 14 points and seven assists.

The Aces moved into first place with the victory, a half-game ahead of the idle Washington Mystics.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Loading...