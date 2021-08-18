Liz Cambage added 15 points for Las Vegas (17-6). Chelsea Gray scored 13 and Riquna Williams 10.
Wilson, in her fourth season, became the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 2,000 career points in under 105 games.
Charles scored 23 points in the first half and finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (8-12). She passed passed Katie Smith (6,452) for seventh on the WNBA career scoring list.
Ariel Atkins added 24 points.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports