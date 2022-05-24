Powers propels Lynx to 84-78 victory over Liberty

MINNEAPOLIS — Aerial Powers scored 12 of her 18 points on free throws and the Minnesota Lynx held off the New York Liberty 84-78 on Tuesday night.
Sylvia Fowles finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Moriah Jefferson scored 12. The Lynx outscored New York 27-13 at the foul line and picked up their first home win in their third try.
Natasha Howard had 23 points to lead the Liberty (1-5). Rebecca Allen, who came in averaging 4.0 points per game, made four 3-pointers and scored 21. Han Xu had 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Sabrina Ionescu totaled 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
New York took a 65-63 lead into the final quarter.
