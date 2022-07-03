Powers scores career-high 32 to help Lynx beat Aces 102-71

Placeholder while article actions load

Powers scored the final six points in Minnesota’s 13-0 opening run and the Aces never led. Dearica Hamby and Riquna Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Las Vegas to 44-35 with about 3 minutes left in the first half but Fowles answered with a layup 18 seconds later and the Lynx led by double figures the rest of the way.

Las Vegas, which went into the game averaging a league-leading 89.9 points per game, had its lowest scoring output of the season.

The Lynx retired the jersey of Rebekkah Brunson before the game. She retired in February 2020 after helping the Lynx win four WNBA championships and is now with the team as an assistant coach. She becomes the third member of the Lynx to have her jersey retired, joining Seimone Augustus and Lindsay Whalen.