The Las Vegas Aces had come storming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter Tuesday night when, with 4.5 seconds left in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals, Kelsey Plum had the ball in her hands and an opportunity to at least force overtime against the Washington Mystics.

The point guard, falling forward, released a shot as the buzzer sounded, appearing to draw contact from the Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne. Another layer to the sequence, according to Aces Coach Bill Laimbeer, was that he was attempting to call a timeout to set up a final play.

The officials didn’t blow the whistle, Plum’s shot was off the mark, and the Mystics escaped, 97-95, at Entertainment and Sports Arena. Plum blamed herself for failing to manage the final seconds properly.

“We ended up losing, but I think the fight toward the end is something we have to start the next game like that,” said guard Sydney Colson, biting her tongue when asked whether Plum was fouled. “Do it consistently without making unforced mistakes the next game, and the game possibly will be a double-digit win.”

Colson is responsible for much of the Aces’ fight. Shortly before tip-off Tuesday, she had gathered her teammates outside the locker room for a ritual that has become as much a part of the franchise’s identity this season as Laimbeer stalking the sideline or Liz Cambage imposing her will in the paint.

A little dancing and clapping in unison preceded a version of a chant that has become a rallying cry for the Aces during their run to semifinals.

“We are!” center A’ja Wilson shouted.

“Aces!” the rest of the players screamed.

They will surely be repeating the cathartic process before Game 2 on Thursday night, keeping the mood light but staying focused after Tuesday’s disheartening outcome.

[Playoff pressure doesn’t dent Mystics in opener as they rally to 97-95 win]

Colson, a reserve point guard, usually leads the cheers, but regardless of which player does the honors, the festivities have served Las Vegas well on multiple fronts.

Most notably, it’s another round of team building for a group already among the closest in the league. The laughter reminds players to have fun and play loose, a message Laimbeer imparts as well.

“If you don’t have fun, then what are you here for?” reserve guard Sugar Rodgers, who played at Georgetown, said of the pregame antics. “It’s fun. It’s something Syd came up with, and we enjoy doing it, and we get a lot of laughs and shake a lot of nerves out.”

Despite the Aces having just one day off before Game 1, there was no indication of much anxiety or fatigue. Cambage did some of her best work early, and she finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds. The first-year member of the Aces holds the WNBA record for points in a game, 53, set last season when the 6-foot-8 Australian played for the Dallas Wings.

Laimbeer, also the Aces’ president of basketball operations, engineered the trade that brought Cambage to Las Vegas after the No. 2 pick in 2011 requested a trade in the offseason. In exchange for Cambage, the Aces gave up Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and first- and second-round draft picks in 2020.

Other foundational players include Wilson, the No. 1 selection of the 2018 draft who went on to win rookie of the year.

“I think we do a really good job of making sure when we’re out there, we’re playing together, we’re playing for one another,” Colson said. “If somebody’s struggling, we’re trying to make sure we’re keeping them involved in the game. We do a really good job of rallying around one another and picking people up when they’re down.”

[Svrluga: With a place to call home, these playoffs could be different for the Mystics]

Even when Wilson missed eight games from late July through early August with an ankle injury, Las Vegas remained within striking distance of the top seed in the playoffs thanks in part to Dearica Hamby starting in her place at power forward. Hamby is responsible for one of the most memorable baskets in league history — a half-court heave that sent Las Vegas to the semifinals with a win against the Chicago Sky in the single-elimination second round Sunday.

With the Sky leading 92-90 in the closing seconds and inbounding, Hamby gained possession on a turnover. Colson was wide open running toward the basket, waving her arms for the ball. She launched a 38-footer that swished through with 4.8 seconds to play.

That brought the Aces to Southeast Washington on Tuesday night, and they got within inches of forcing overtime against the league’s top team in the regular season.

“I’m proud of everyone,” Plum said of the Game 1 result. “I thought we kept fighting. We didn’t drop our heads. They’re a really good team, and they go on runs, but we also go on runs, and I thought everyone stayed in it, got some stops. Hopefully this will take some momentum to the next game.”