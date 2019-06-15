INDIANAPOLIS — Allie Quigley scored 18 points and the Chicago Sky won their third straight game with a 70-64 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.

Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and eight assists. The Sky (4-2) earned their first road victory of the season.

Chicago took the lead for good at 38-35 on Diamond DeShields’ 3-pointer and pulled away with a 7-0 run to lead 51-41 late in the third quarter.

The Fever (4-4) closed the deficit to within five in the final minute, but the Sky made 3 of 4 from the foul line to hold them off.

Kelsey Mitchell had 16 points, Natalie Achonwa added 15 and Tiffany Mitchell scored 10 for Indiana.

The Fever opened the game on an 8-0 run and held the lead until Chicago closed the deficit at 21-all early in the second quarter.

