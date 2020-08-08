After Bria Holmes’ 3-pointer with 91 seconds left in the third brought the Sun (1-6) within 70-69, Chicago went on a 9-2 run to close the quarter with DeShields scoring on a three-point play and a jump shot. Connecticut never got within four points the rest of the way.
Jasmine Thomas led the Sun with 22 points, DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles each scored 15, Holmes had 12 and Brionna Jones and Brionna Jones scored 11 apiece.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.