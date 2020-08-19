Sue Bird also scored all of her points in the opening 20 minutes, finishing with 10 points and seven assists for Seattle (11-1). Natasha Howard grabbed all 11 of her rebounds in the first half. She also had 12 points.
Seattle, which shot 53.2% from the field, has outscored its last five opponents 472-335.
Kia Nurse scored 21 points for New York (1-10), which has lost five straight. Jazmine Jones and Amanda Zahui B added 10 points each.
New York was without No. 1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu.
