The All-WNBA guard Augustus was a key piece of four championship teams in Minnesota, which drafted her with the first overall pick out of LSU in 2006. With Maya Moore on hiatus from the sport and Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson retired, the Lynx are in rebuilding mode. After their last title in 2017, when they beat the Sparks in the WNBA finals, the Lynx have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two years.