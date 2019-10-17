One of two gross misdemeanor DWI charges filed against Sims last June was dismissed after Sims pleaded guilty to the other.

Sims was given a test for alcohol after she was pulled over on the interstate near downtown Minneapolis and registered 0.20, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Sims started all 34 games this season for the Lynx and led the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD