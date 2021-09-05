Riquna Williams was fouled as she made a jumper from the top of the key to trim the Aces’ deficit to 87-84 with 2:18 to play but missed the and-the free throw. Las Vegas went 0 for 6 from the field as the Sky made 5 of 6 from the foul line from there to seal it.
Kelsey Plum led the Aces (20-8) with 23 points. A’ja Wilson scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Williams finished with 14 points.
DREAM 69, WINGS 64
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tiffany Hayes had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Monique Billings had her second consecutive double-double and the Dream beat the Wings to snap an 11-game winless streak.
The Dream won on the road for the first time since a 100-97 victory over New York on May 29, ending a 10-game skid away from home.
Billings finished with 12 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Courtney Williams scored six of her 17 points in the final two-plus minutes for Atlanta (7-20).
Ogunbowale finished with five 3-pointers and 21 points to lead the Wings (12-16). Allisha Gray added 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.
Dallas still has a 1 1/2 game lead over New York and Washington in the race for the final two playoff spots.