Sky beat Fever 93-84 for home court in Commissioner’s Cup

INDIANAPOLIS — Emma Meesseman scored 20 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 93-84 on Thursday night for home court in the Commissioner’s Cup.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points for Indiana (5-19).
MERCURY 84, LIBERTY 81
PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each scored 23 points and Phoenix beat New York.
Skylar Diggins-Smith hit four free throws in the final 22.6 seconds for Phoenix (10-14). Diggins-Smith finished with 13 points and nine assists, and Shey Peddy had 13 points and four steals. The Mercury never trailed.
Sabrina Ionescu led New York (9-13) with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
STORM 106, SPARKS 69
LOS ANGELES — Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and Seattle routed Los Angeles.
Tina Charles added 18 points for Seattle (15-8). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists, and Ezi Magbegor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Lexie Brown had 16 points for Los Angeles (10-12).