Sky beat Fever 93-84 for home court in Commissioner’s Cup

INDIANAPOLIS — Emma Meesseman scored 20 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 93-84 on Thursday night for home court in the Commissioner’s Cup. Chicago (16-6) will host Las Vegas on July 26 in the Commissioner’s Cup game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Azura Stevens added 16 points for the Sky. Allie Quigley had 13, and Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points for Indiana (5-19).

MERCURY 84, LIBERTY 81

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each scored 23 points and Phoenix beat New York.

Skylar Diggins-Smith hit four free throws in the final 22.6 seconds for Phoenix (10-14). Diggins-Smith finished with 13 points and nine assists, and Shey Peddy had 13 points and four steals. The Mercury never trailed.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York (9-13) with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

STORM 106, SPARKS 69

LOS ANGELES — Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and Seattle routed Los Angeles.

Tina Charles added 18 points for Seattle (15-8). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists, and Ezi Magbegor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Lexie Brown had 16 points for Los Angeles (10-12).

