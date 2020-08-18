Vandersloot curled around a screen to the baseline and found Stevens wide open in the paint. Danielle Robinson had an open look from 3-point range at the buzzer but it came up short.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (8-4) with 18 points and Vandersloot had 15 points while tying her career high in assists. Vandersloot had 10 assists in the first half, six short of tying the WNBA single-game record. She added two in the third quarter.

Angel McCoughtry paced Las Vegas (8-3) with 17 points.

SUN 84, FEVER 62

DeWanna Bonner scored 28 points, Brionna Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds and the Sun beat the Fever.

Connecticut narrowly led 50-49 with under two minutes left in the third quarter, but closed on an 8-3 run. The Fever didn’t make their first field goal of the fourth quarter until Julie Allemand’s 3-pointer with 7:36 to go.

Bonner scored nine points in the fourth quarter, while Indiana was held to 10 points. Bonner finished 11 of 20 from the field to move into a tie with Tangela Smith for 20th on the WNBA career scoring list.

Jasmine Thomas also scored 15 points for Connecticut (5-7), and Alyssa Thomas had six points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Sun, who have won four of their last five games.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points for Indiana (4-7) and Tiffany Mitchell added 13.

STORM 105, LIBERTY 64

Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points, making four of Seattle’s 13 3-pointers, and the Storm eased by the Liberty 1or their ninth straight victory.

Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 14 points as six Seattle players finished in double figures. Loyd scored all of her points in the first half to help Seattle build a 61-28 lead as New York was held to 10-of-35 shooting.

Sue Bird also scored all of her points in the opening 20 minutes, finishing with 10 points and seven assists for Seattle (11-1). Natasha Howard grabbed all 11 of her rebounds in the first half. She also had 12 points.

Seattle, which shot 53.2% from the field, has outscored its last five opponents 472-335.

Kia Nurse scored 21 points for New