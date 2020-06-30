By Associated PressJune 30, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDTCHICAGO — Chicago Sky forward Jantel Lavender is recovering after surgery on a broken bone in her left foot.The team announced Lavender had the procedure on the fifth metatarsal in the foot on Tuesday in Los Angeles.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightLavender, who has averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 288 games over nine seasons in the WNBA, will miss this year’s abbreviated campaign in Florida.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy