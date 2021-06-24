Michaela Onyenwere scored 16 points fort New York (7-8). Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb each had 14.
WINGS 89, FEVER 64
INDIANAPOLIS — Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 14 points and Dallas handed Indiana its 11th straight loss.
Allisha Gray scored 13 points, rookie Charli Collier added a season-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Moriah Jefferson each had 10 points for Dallas (7-8).
Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 of her 24 points in the third quarter for Indiana (1-15).