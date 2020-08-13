Chelsea Gray scored 11 points, and Te’a Cooper and Brittney Sykes each had 10 for Los Angeles (6-3), which won its third straight game.
Ariel Atkins scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Washington (3-6), which dropped its sixth straight game. Emma Meesseman had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Myisha Hines-Allen scored 10 points. Washington dropped seven consecutive games in 2016.
Elena Delle Donne (back), Natasha Cloud (personal) and Tina Charles (medical exemption) did not play for Washington.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.