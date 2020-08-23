Marina Mabrey’s short basket with 7:55 to play gave the Wings a 10-point lead but they went scoreless for the next three minutes during a 20-4 run by the Sparks to take a 83-77 when Nneka Ogwumike made a layup with 1:53 remaining.
Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (5-9) with 20 points, Mabrey scored 15, and Allisha Gray added 13.
The Wings shot just 3 of 16 from the field over the final nearly-eight minutes.
