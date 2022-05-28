Stewart lifts Storm over Liberty 79-71 in OT

SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart scored 13 of her 29 points after the third quarter, Jewell Loyd finished with 21 points and the Seattle Storm gave up a 16-poinit second-half lead before beating the New York Liberty 79-71 in overtime on Friday night.
Stewart made 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 2 minutes of the fourth quarter and then hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle (4-3) the lead for good at 70-67 just 35 seconds into overtime.
Natasha Howard led New York (1-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds.
FEVER 101, SPARKS 96
INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Danielle Robinson had 10 points and 11 assists and the Fever held off the Sparks for interim coach Carlos Knox’s first victory.
Indiana (3-7) fired coach Marianne Stanley on Wednesday after her teams won just 14 games in a little more than two seasons. This win snapped a five-game losing skid.
Indiana led by as many as 18 points in the second half, but Los Angeles battled back and Brittney Sykes’ jumper at the free-throw line pulled the Sparks within 95-93. It was the closest Los Angeles had been since the first quarter. Robinson made two free throws with a minute left to give Indiana a two-possession lead and she added two more at 20.1.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Los Angeles (3-6).
