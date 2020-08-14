Seattle made three 3-pointers in the opening six-plus minutes of the game for a 23-10 lead and it remained a 13-point advantage at halftime. Seattle finished 5 of 18 from 3-point range, one game after tying a WNBA record with 18 makes from distance.
Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-7) with 22 points. Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey each added 13 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.